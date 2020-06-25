Pacific - Shipping operations update, 25 June 2020

This weekly bulletin is compiled to give all stakeholders an overview of the current impact of COVID19 on Pacific Shipping activities. It draws on sources from government, commercial and humanitarian sectors. The bulletin is circulated each Wednesday.

Overview

Today, 25 June is the 2020 Day of the Seafarer. This year's campaign pays tribute to seafarers, acknowledging their sacrifice and the issues they face. Many seafarers have been away from home for months and are unsure when they will be able to return home due to travel restrictions. The campaign also seeks to raise awareness of the work achieved by seafarers in response to the pandemic and to thank them for their contribution. Everyone is invited to recognize that the ability of seafarers to deliver vital goods is central to responding to, and eventually overcoming, this pandemic. The campaign encourages everyone to treat seafarers with the respect and dignity they deserve so that they can continue to provide their vital services to keep world trade moving. (IMO Circular Letter No.4198/Add.1)

Shipping companies in the Pacific region continue to report reduced cargo demand on reduced services. They have responded with a mix of blanked sailings, reduced frequency of services, alteration of scheduled routes and use of smaller vessels. Freight rate increases have been implemented on the majority of routes bringing cargo into the region. Solomon Islands and Marshall Islands have eased quarantine regulations and shipping companies are now reporting minimal delays.

Tuvalu has reduced the quarantine period for landed cargo from 9 days to 3 days. Kiribati enforces a 5 day quarantine period for landed cargo if the cargo has not been in sealed containers for more than 5 days pior to arrival in Kiribati ports.