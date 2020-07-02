Pacific - Shipping operations update, 2 July 2020

This weekly bulletin is compiled to give all stakeholders an overview of the current impact of COVID19 on Pacific shipping activities. It draws on sources from government, commercial and humanitarian sectors. The bulletin is circulated each Thursday.

Overview

Shipping companies, governments and commercial entities in the Pacific region continue to report reduced cargo demand on reduced services. Shipping companies have responded with a mix of blanked sailings, reduced frequency of services, alteration of scheduled routes and use of smaller vessels. Freight rate increases have been implemented on the majority of routes bringing cargo into the region. Solomon Islands and Marshall Islands have eased quarantine regulations and shipping companies are now reporting minimal delays. Tuvalu has reduced the quarantine period for landed cargo from 9 days to 3 days. Kiribati enforces a 5 day quarantine period for landed cargo if the cargo has not been in sealed containers for more than 5 days prior to arrival in Kiribati ports.

Cargo services, but not passenger services, between Samoa and American Samoa have resumed.

HMAS Chules will sail from Australia to Port Vila. The final sailing date is TBC (end of July) opportunities to load cargo in Sydney (3-15 July) and then Townsville (20-23 July). Dates are subject to change. Some cargo space may be available to partner agencies. Enquiries should be sent to Pacific.Corridor@dfat.gov.au by close of business Friday 3 July

No PICTs are currently reporting food security issues, or fuel shortages due to interrupted shipping supply, as far as we are aware.