Pacific - Shipping operations update, 10 June 2020

This weekly bulletin is compiled to give all stakeholders an overview of the current impact of COVID19 on Pacific Shipping activities. It draws on sources from government, commercial and humanitarian sectors. The bulletin is circulated each Wednesday.

Overview

Shipping companies continue to report reduced cargo demand on reduced services. They have responded with a mix of blanked sailings, reduced frequency of services, alteration of scheduled routes and use of smaller vessels. Neptune Pacific has introduced a freight tariff increase on the NZ-Fiji and Australia - Fiji services. Swire have implemented a rate restoration on their Asia to Fiji routes. Temporary COVID19 surcharges have been introduced by some shipping companies operating in Solomon Islands and Nauru.

Smaller delays continue in Solomon Islands and Marshall Islands due to quarantine regulations. Kiribati continue to enforce a 5 day quarantine period once the cargo is landed onshore and Tuvalu enforces similar 9 day quarantine period.

No PICTs are currently reporting food security issues, or fuel shortages due to interrupted shipping supply, as far as we are aware.

Difficulties in performing crew change remains one of the most pressing issues facing the international maritime industry.