OCHA – United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs – Office of the Pacific Islands

OCHA is part of the United Nations Secretariat responsible for bringing together humanitarian actors to ensure a coherent response to disaster and emergencies.

OCHA delivers its mandate through;

  • COORDINATION – We bring together people, tools and experience to save lives.

  • ADVOCACY – We speak on behalf of people affected by conflict and disaster.

  • HUMANITARIAN FINANCING – We organize and monitor humanitarian funding.

  • INFORMATION MANAGEMENT – We collect, analyze and share critical information.

  • POLICY – We provide guidance and clarity on humanitarian policy.

