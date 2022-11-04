OCHA – United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs – Office of the Pacific Islands

OCHA is part of the United Nations Secretariat responsible for bringing together humanitarian actors to ensure a coherent response to disaster and emergencies.

OCHA delivers its mandate through;

COORDINATION – We bring together people, tools and experience to save lives.

ADVOCACY – We speak on behalf of people affected by conflict and disaster.

HUMANITARIAN FINANCING – We organize and monitor humanitarian funding.

INFORMATION MANAGEMENT – We collect, analyze and share critical information.

POLICY – We provide guidance and clarity on humanitarian policy.