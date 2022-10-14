New partnership agreement signed with Cook Islands

HON NANAIA MAHUTA

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown signed a new Statement of Partnership between Aotearoa New Zealand and the Cook Islands in Rarotonga today.

Named Waka Hourua/Vaka Purua, thestatement reflects a commitment to work together on issues of shared interests and importance, recognises our countries special links, and elevates our relationship to a new level of expanded cooperation.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and the Cook Islands share deep whakapapa connections which are bound together by Te-Moana-nui-a-Kiwa – our Blue Pacific Continent,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“This Statement emphasises shared priority areas and common goals, such as addressing climate change and strengthening resilience, enhancing our security, and ensuring a sustainable economic recovery from COVID-19.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has supported the Cook Islands since the outset of the pandemic through vaccine rollouts, budget support, and improved access to advice and finance for businesses. This morning I also announced further pandemic support to the Pacific.

“Prior to the signing, Prime Minister Brown and I shared warm discussions on a range of issues including climate change cooperation, tourism, COVID-19 response, and economic recovery. We also had the opportunity to visit infrastructure projects supported by Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Building on the 2001 Joint Centenary Declaration, this is a significant milestone in our relationship and provides a roadmap of commitments for the future. Today is about celebrating our shared successes and highlights our joint ambitions for a prosperous and safe Pacific region,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Waka Houra and Vaka Purua are, respectively, the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori and Cook Islands Māori terms for the traditional double-hulled canoes that used to journey between the two countries. The name symbolises the enduring links that exist between the Cook Islands and Aotearoa New Zealand, and the intention to continue to work together to navigate future challenges and opportunities.