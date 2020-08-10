Cook Islands
Dengue reaches Cook Islands' Pa Enua
Cases of dengue fever have been confirmed on the Cook Islands' Pa Enua, or outer islands, despite the number of cases in the country declining.
Read more on Radio New Zealand International
