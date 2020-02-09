Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 9: ending 31 January 2019 - Reporting Date: 06 February 2020

Outbreak Overview

On the 27th of February 2019 an outbreak of Dengue type-1 was declared in the Cook Islands following the confirmation of seven (7) cases.

Eleven (11) probable cases have been reported in January 2020, an increase from 6 in December 2019.

From 28 January 2019 to 31 January 2020, a total of 137 cases have been recorded, including confirmed and probable cases.

Hospitalised and discharged: A total of 49 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, including 1 new case this month. No deaths attributed to dengue infection.

Aitutaki: Total of 4 cases todate. First case reported in April 2019, and the last case in October 2019.

Case definition used: Fever, with one or more of the following; nausea/vomiting, rash, aches and pains (e.g. headache, retro-orbital pain (eye pain), joint pain, myalgia, and arthralgia).