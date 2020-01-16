16 Jan 2020

Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 8: ending 31 December 2019. Reporting Date: 15 January 2020

Report
from Government of the Cook Islands
Published on 15 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (531.22 KB)

Outbreak Overview

  • On the 27th of February 2019 an outbreak of Dengue type-1 was declared in the Cook Islands following the confirmation of seven (7) cases.

  • Six (6) new probable cases were reported in December 2019

  • From 28 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, a total of 126 cases were recorded, including confirmed and probable cases.

  • Forty eight (48) cases have been hospitalised and discharged since the beginning of the outbreak, and there have been no deaths attributed to dengue infection.

  • Number of cases reported on Aitutaki remains at 4. The first case was reported in April 2019, and the last case in October 2019.

  • Case definition used: Fever, with one or more of the following; nausea/vomiting, rash, aches and pains (e.g. headache, retro-orbital pain (eye pain), joint pain, myalgia, and arthralgia).

  • Laboratory test: RTD SD duo to detect presumptive dengue virus infection

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.