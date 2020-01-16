Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 8: ending 31 December 2019. Reporting Date: 15 January 2020

Outbreak Overview

On the 27th of February 2019 an outbreak of Dengue type-1 was declared in the Cook Islands following the confirmation of seven (7) cases.

Six (6) new probable cases were reported in December 2019

From 28 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, a total of 126 cases were recorded, including confirmed and probable cases.

Forty eight (48) cases have been hospitalised and discharged since the beginning of the outbreak, and there have been no deaths attributed to dengue infection.

Number of cases reported on Aitutaki remains at 4. The first case was reported in April 2019, and the last case in October 2019.

Case definition used: Fever, with one or more of the following; nausea/vomiting, rash, aches and pains (e.g. headache, retro-orbital pain (eye pain), joint pain, myalgia, and arthralgia).