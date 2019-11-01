Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 6: ending 31 October 2019 - Reporting Date: 31 October 2019

Outbreak Overview

Two cases (tourists) with travel history from French Polynesia to Rarotonga have been confirmed Dengue-type2 (DENV-2) by LabPlus New Zealand. Cook Islands Ministry of Health have been alerted by the travel agent of the travellers’ conditions prior to their arrival to Rarotonga on the 19th of October 2019. They are being monitored, and their plan to travel to the outer islands has been cancelled.

Over the weekend, a group arriving from French Polynesia, bound for Atiu island, was met at the airport by health officials for precautionary advises. Health team in Atiu have been notified.

The northern part of the island of Rarotonga is still the hot spot, but new cases are now being reported from the eastern side of the island

In the month of September 2019, 10 specimens were dispatched to LabPlus New Zealand for sero-typing, and 8 have been confirmed DENV-1, 1 negative, and 1 pending.

Aitutaki Island now have 1 probable case, a tourist, from Rarotonga. The last case reported from Aitutaki was in April this year. The patient was admitted and awaiting return to Rarotonga