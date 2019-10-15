Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 5: ending 30 September 2019 - Reporting Date: 11 October 2019

Outbreak Overview

Degue-type1 outbreak was declared on the 27th of February 2019 following a laboratory (NZ LabPlus) confirmation of seven (7) Dengue-type1 cases.

From 28 January 2019 to the end of September 2019, a total number of 91 cases have been confirmed (22 confirmed dengue serotype 1, and 69 were confirmed NS1Ag positive).

Aitutaki dengue count still remain at 3 cases.

The northern part of the island of Rarotonga, is still the hot spot, with 70% of the total cases reported on Rarotonga,

There are no cases reported from the rest of the Outer Islands.

A total of 46 cases have been hospitalised and discharged. The cases were also given free mosquito nets to use at home.