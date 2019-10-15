15 Oct 2019

Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 5: ending 30 September 2019 - Reporting Date: 11 October 2019

Report
from Government of the Cook Islands
Published on 11 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (589.84 KB)

Outbreak Overview

  • Degue-type1 outbreak was declared on the 27th of February 2019 following a laboratory (NZ LabPlus) confirmation of seven (7) Dengue-type1 cases.

  • From 28 January 2019 to the end of September 2019, a total number of 91 cases have been confirmed (22 confirmed dengue serotype 1, and 69 were confirmed NS1Ag positive).

  • Aitutaki dengue count still remain at 3 cases.

  • The northern part of the island of Rarotonga, is still the hot spot, with 70% of the total cases reported on Rarotonga,

  • There are no cases reported from the rest of the Outer Islands.

  • A total of 46 cases have been hospitalised and discharged. The cases were also given free mosquito nets to use at home.

  • From the beginning of the outbreak to now, there have been no reported deaths attributed to dengue infection.

