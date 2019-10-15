Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 5: ending 30 September 2019 - Reporting Date: 11 October 2019
Outbreak Overview
Degue-type1 outbreak was declared on the 27th of February 2019 following a laboratory (NZ LabPlus) confirmation of seven (7) Dengue-type1 cases.
From 28 January 2019 to the end of September 2019, a total number of 91 cases have been confirmed (22 confirmed dengue serotype 1, and 69 were confirmed NS1Ag positive).
Aitutaki dengue count still remain at 3 cases.
The northern part of the island of Rarotonga, is still the hot spot, with 70% of the total cases reported on Rarotonga,
There are no cases reported from the rest of the Outer Islands.
A total of 46 cases have been hospitalised and discharged. The cases were also given free mosquito nets to use at home.
From the beginning of the outbreak to now, there have been no reported deaths attributed to dengue infection.