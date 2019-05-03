03 May 2019

Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report: 30 April 2019

from Government of the Cook Islands
30 Apr 2019
Overview

  • On the 27th of February 2019, the Cook Islands Ministry of Health declared a dengue outbreak in the country.

  • Between 28 January 2019 and 30 April 2019, there have been a total of 40 cases reported.

  • = 18 confirmed DENV-1 cases, all from Rarotonga

  • = 22 probable cases (NS1Ag positives), including 3 from the Island of Aitutaki.

  • The first confirmed DENV-1 case was a German visitor who arrived from French Polynesia.

  • 29 cases have been hospitalised

  • No deaths reported

  • Case definition: Fever, with one or more of the following; nausea/vomiting, rash, aches and pains (e.g. headache, retro-orbital pain (eye pain), joint pain, myalgia, arthralgia), travel history.

Demographic

  • 37 cases from Rarotonga, and 3 from Aitutaki

  • Age range: 5 years to 71 years

  • Female = 18 Male = 22

Public Health Response

  • National Clean-up campaign – “Operation Namu19”

  • Ongoing Public health awareness – Media releases, radio, television, news paper

  • Roll-on health messages at the airport

  • In-flight announcement on dengue precautions on Air New Zealand flights

  • Distribution of Dengue flyers during Tahiti flights

  • Mosquito larvae trapping and monitoring at risk areas such as the hospital, ports of entry (Airport and wharf), and the market, on Rarotonga and Aitutaki

  • Peri-focal spraying up to 400m radius from case’s home, and the schools

  • Larvacidal application: in stagnant ponds/swamps.

  • Risk assessments: House to house inspections for mosquito breeding and resting places.

  • Daily surveillance report, to key stakeholders and health staff.

Action Plan

  • Introduce mosquito larvae trapping and monitoring in the schools, and the rest of the outer islands

