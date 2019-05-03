Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report: 30 April 2019

Overview

On the 27th of February 2019, the Cook Islands Ministry of Health declared a dengue outbreak in the country.

Between 28 January 2019 and 30 April 2019, there have been a total of 40 cases reported.

= 18 confirmed DENV-1 cases, all from Rarotonga

= 22 probable cases (NS1Ag positives), including 3 from the Island of Aitutaki.

The first confirmed DENV-1 case was a German visitor who arrived from French Polynesia.

29 cases have been hospitalised

No deaths reported