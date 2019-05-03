Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report: 30 April 2019
Overview
On the 27th of February 2019, the Cook Islands Ministry of Health declared a dengue outbreak in the country.
Between 28 January 2019 and 30 April 2019, there have been a total of 40 cases reported.
= 18 confirmed DENV-1 cases, all from Rarotonga
= 22 probable cases (NS1Ag positives), including 3 from the Island of Aitutaki.
The first confirmed DENV-1 case was a German visitor who arrived from French Polynesia.
29 cases have been hospitalised
No deaths reported
Case definition: Fever, with one or more of the following; nausea/vomiting, rash, aches and pains (e.g. headache, retro-orbital pain (eye pain), joint pain, myalgia, arthralgia), travel history.
Demographic
37 cases from Rarotonga, and 3 from Aitutaki
Age range: 5 years to 71 years
Female = 18 Male = 22
Public Health Response
National Clean-up campaign – “Operation Namu19”
Ongoing Public health awareness – Media releases, radio, television, news paper
Roll-on health messages at the airport
In-flight announcement on dengue precautions on Air New Zealand flights
Distribution of Dengue flyers during Tahiti flights
Mosquito larvae trapping and monitoring at risk areas such as the hospital, ports of entry (Airport and wharf), and the market, on Rarotonga and Aitutaki
Peri-focal spraying up to 400m radius from case’s home, and the schools
Larvacidal application: in stagnant ponds/swamps.
Risk assessments: House to house inspections for mosquito breeding and resting places.
Daily surveillance report, to key stakeholders and health staff.
Action Plan
- Introduce mosquito larvae trapping and monitoring in the schools, and the rest of the outer islands