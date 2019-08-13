Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 3: ending 4th August 2019 - Reporting Date: 08 August 2019

Outbreak Overview Case Distribution by Islands

Dengue-type1 outbreak was declared on the 27th of February 2019 following a laboratory (NZLabPlus) confirmation of seven (7) Denguetype 1 cases.

From 28 January 2019 to 04 August 2019, a cumulative number of 78 dengue cases have been reported ( 22 confirmed, and 56 probable-NS1Ag positives)

Rarotonga Laboratory test: RTD SD duo to detect presumptive dengue virus infection

Rarotonga and Aitutaki are the only islands affected and most of the cases have been from the main island of Rarotonga.

Aitutaki has managed to contain its number of cases to 3. The last case was reported on the 18th of April 2019.

A total of 42 cases have been hospitalised, and given free mosquito nets to take and to use at home. Apart from some severe cases, the hospitalisation was also an effort to contain and minimise the spread of the infection into the community. Unfortunately some cases refused to be admitted but, were given some health advises and mosquito precautionary measures. No deaths reported.

Age range: 3 to 79 years old

Public Health Responses

Ongoing mosquito larvae surveillance and monitoring on Rarotonga, Aitutaki and the outer islands, as well as monitoring of adult mosquito traps at risk areas such as the hospital and airport on Rarotonga.

Continuing larvacidal application every two weeks; awareness raising; and regular reporting/update to key stakeholders and health staff.

Another clean-up campaign for Rarotonga is due, and awareness and promotion is underway this week, with inspections (Tutaka) to follow next week starting Monday the 12 of August 2019, for one week. Again the focus is to rid mosquito breeding/resting places in the community, especially around the homes and public places.