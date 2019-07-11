11 Jul 2019

Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 2: ending June 30 2019 - Reporting Date: 10 July 2019

Report
from Government of the Cook Islands
Published on 10 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (538.02 KB)

Outbreak Overview

  • Dengue-1 outbreak declared on the 27th of February 2019 following the confirmation of 7 Dengue-1 cases

  • From 28 January 2019 to 30 June 2019, a total of 69 dengue cases have been reported of which 22 were confirmed, and 47 were probable cases (NS1Ag positives)

  • 66 cases from the main island of Rarotonga, and 3 (confirmed Dengue-1) from Aitutaki.

  • No cases reported from the rest of the outer islands

  • A total of 38 cases have been hospitalised, and given free mosquito nets to use at home. No deaths reported.

  • Lab test: RTD SD duo to detect presumptive dengue virus infection

Public Health Responses

Ongoing mosquito larvae surveillance and monitoring on Rarotonga, Aitutaki and outer islands; the introduction of adult mosquito trapping at the hospital and airport on Rarotonga – more adult traps to be purchased and distribute to the outer islands Continuing Peri-focal spraying (3 doses) of cases homes; risk assessments; larvacidal application; awareness raising; and regular reporting/update to key stakeholders and health staff. Entomology upskilling workshop for Health Protection officers including outer islands staff, facilitated by NZ Health

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.