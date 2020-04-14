Cook Islands
Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 11: ending 5 April 2020 - Reporting Date: 10 April 2020
Overview:
On the 27th of February 2019 an outbreak of Dengue type-1 was declared in the Cook Islands following the confirmation of seven (7) cases.
28 January 2019 to 5 April 2020, a total of 236 cases were recorded, including confirmed and probable cases.
January 2020 to 5 April 2020: 115 cases including 12 DENV-1, and 8 DENV-2.
Hospitalisation: A total of 59 cases since the beginning of the outbreak including 4 current inpatient. No deaths attributed to dengue infection.
Aitutaki: Positive DENV-2, probable case from last month.
No case reported in the rest of the Outer Islands
Case definition used: Fever, with one or more of the following; nausea/vomiting, rash, aches and pains (e.g. headache, retro-orbital pain (eye pain), joint pain, myalgia, and arthralgia).
Laboratory test: RTD SD duo to detect presumptive dengue virus infection, and random samples for LabPlus NZ for confirmation