Cook Islands
Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 10: ending 12 March 2020 - Reporting Date: 13 March 2020
Overview:
On the 27th of February 2019 an outbreak of Dengue type-1 was declared in the Cook Islands following the confirmation of seven (7) cases.
From 28 January 2019 to 12 March 2020, a total of 195 cases have been recorded, including confirmed and probable cases.
January 2020 to 12 March 2020: 69 cases including 4 DENV-1, and 2 DENV-2. (Fig. 3)
Feb 2020: 2 new DENV-2 cases, with no travel history
Hospitalised and discharged: A total of 56 cases. No deaths attributed to dengue infection.
Aitutaki: 1 probable case this month, a tourist from Rarotonga.
No case reported in the rest of the Outer Islands
Case definition used: Fever, with one or more of the following; nausea/vomiting, rash, aches and pains (e.g. headache, retro-orbital pain (eye pain), joint pain, myalgia, and arthralgia).
Laboratory test: RTD SD duo to detect presumptive dengue virus infection, and LabPlus NZ for confirmation