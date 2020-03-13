Dengue-1 Outbreak in the Cook Islands: Situation Report 10: ending 12 March 2020 - Reporting Date: 13 March 2020

Overview:

On the 27th of February 2019 an outbreak of Dengue type-1 was declared in the Cook Islands following the confirmation of seven (7) cases.

From 28 January 2019 to 12 March 2020, a total of 195 cases have been recorded, including confirmed and probable cases.

January 2020 to 12 March 2020: 69 cases including 4 DENV-1, and 2 DENV-2. (Fig. 3)

Feb 2020: 2 new DENV-2 cases, with no travel history

Hospitalised and discharged: A total of 56 cases. No deaths attributed to dengue infection.

Aitutaki: 1 probable case this month, a tourist from Rarotonga.

No case reported in the rest of the Outer Islands

Case definition used: Fever, with one or more of the following; nausea/vomiting, rash, aches and pains (e.g. headache, retro-orbital pain (eye pain), joint pain, myalgia, and arthralgia).