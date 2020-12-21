2021 Tide Prediction Calendars Released

This week, the 2021 tide prediction calendars for 23 locations across the Pacific have been released to 14 national meteorological and weather offices.

These annual calendars are a popular product of the Australian-funded Climate and Oceans Support Program in the Pacific (COSPPac) and are designed and produced in the region by the Pacific Community (SPC)’s Geoscience, Energy and Maritime (GEM) Division.

From shipping companies and tourism operators, to local fishermen and disaster managers, tide calendars provide critical information for a range of users around the Pacific.

For environmental groups, the information is used for various purposes.

In Tonga, the team at the Vava’u Environmental Protection Association (VEPA) plans many of its biodiversity surveys using the tide calendar including turtle nesting, coral reef surveys and intertidal gleaning.

“The calendar provides us with great information on ensuring we select the correct times for our project requirements,” said Karen Stone of VEPA.

A 2018 survey completed by 94 ocean focal points from 14 Pacific Island countries indicates that 84% of users consider the tide calendars to be a highly valuable resource for themselves or their work.

In the Solomon Islands, the tide calendars are used for coastal development assessment, for fishing, for inter-island traveling, and for lowering and lifting of boat on the coastal line.

Danny Shadrech, Oceanographer at the Solomon Islands Met Office, says “We've had calls from fishermen, boat skippers, captains and the general public for the tidal calendar. Even the developing companies who would like to erect a development along the coastline calls us to get this tidal information for assessment purposes”.

Calendar predictions are calculated by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s Tidal Unit with information from the Pacific Sea Level and Geodetic Monitoring stations and a number of additional tide gauges around the region.

Pacific National Meteorological Services (NMS) typically serve as distributors of these calendars.

2021 Tide Prediction Calendars are available for the following locations: Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Pohnpei Harbor, Federated States of Micronesia; Lautoka, Fiji; Suva, Fiji; Betio, Kiribati; Kanton, Kiribati; Kiritimati, Kiribati; Majuro, Marshall Islands; Aiwo, Nauru; Alofi, Niue; Malakal, Palau; Lombrum, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Apia, Samoa; Honiara Solomon Islands; Lata Wharf, Solomon Islands; Tarekukure Wharf, Solomon Islands; Nuku’alofa, Tonga; Neiafu, Tonga; Funafuti, Tuvalu; Vaitupu, Tuvalu; Port Vila, Vanuatu; Luganville, Vanuatu.

The online version of the calendars be downloaded from the Pacific Ocean Portal and Predictions accessed on the Australian Bureau of Meteorology website.

Useful Link: http://oceanportal.spc.int/portal/library/

