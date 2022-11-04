WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers
23.85 mt of food distributed
253,840 USD cash-based transfers
11 USD million six-month (October 2022 - March 2023) net funding requirements
Operational Updates
Strategic Outcome 1: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.
-
WFP delivered cash-based transfers (CBT) assistance to 4,869 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bouemba (Plateaux Department) and to 10,727 refugees from the Central African Republic in Bétou and Ikpembele (Likouala Department).
-
As part of the treatment and prevention of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), WFP assisted 2,269 children aged from 6 to 59 months and 845 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in Brazzaville and Kindamba (Pool Department).
-
WFP distributed CBT to 395 households in Brazzaville allowing them to buy food products in five affiliated shops, enabling 2,221 vulnerable people affected by the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 in urban areas to meet their basic food requirements.
-
WFP welcomed a mission on nutrition in Brazzaville to conduct a review of its country-wide MAM prevention and treatment intervention, to analyse existing and possible synergies between activities with a view to integrate nutrition-sensitive interventions, to scale up nutrition-specific activities and to inform the 2023 budget revision and elaboration of the Country Strategic Plan.
Strategic Outcome 2 Equitable national social protection interventions effectively target vulnerable populations, including school-aged children with sustained access to safe and nutritious food
-
WFP received USD 1.6 million from the Government of Japan for the School Feeding Programme. This contribution will enable the assistance of 16,444 pupils from 409 primary schools located in 7 Departments (Bouenza, Lékoumou, Pool, Plateaux, Cuvette, Likouala and Sangha) during 2022/2023 school year.
-
To prepare for the new school year, 7 heads of department and 8 agents from the Directorate of School Feeding (DAS) received “management capacity reinforcing of the national school canteen programme” three-day training.
-
WFP also organized awareness raising missions intended for local communities and schools in the Likouala, Sangha and Pool Departments. Nineteen management committees have been established in Kimba and Vindza, two districts of the Pool Department.
Strategic Outcome 3: Targeted smallholder farmers and communities benefit from productive and sustainable livelihoods which support nutrition value chains.
- Seven WFP-supported smallholder farmers from Brazzaville took part in a three-day agricultural fair organized by the international non-governmental organisation ESSOR in Brazzaville allowing them to strengthen and develop new links with urban markets. These smallholder farmers are supported since 2020 as part of the ‘ProManioc’ project funded by the European Union which aims at strengthening the cassava value chain including through the promotion of processed cassava products.