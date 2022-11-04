WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

23.85 mt of food distributed

253,840 USD cash-based transfers

11 USD million six-month (October 2022 - March 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Strategic Outcome 1: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.

WFP delivered cash-based transfers (CBT) assistance to 4,869 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bouemba (Plateaux Department) and to 10,727 refugees from the Central African Republic in Bétou and Ikpembele (Likouala Department).

As part of the treatment and prevention of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), WFP assisted 2,269 children aged from 6 to 59 months and 845 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in Brazzaville and Kindamba (Pool Department).

WFP distributed CBT to 395 households in Brazzaville allowing them to buy food products in five affiliated shops, enabling 2,221 vulnerable people affected by the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 in urban areas to meet their basic food requirements.