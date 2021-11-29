WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

20.352 mt of food distributed

USD 425,610 cash-based transfers

9.5 USD million six-month (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

127,289 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

Strategic Result 01: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.

• WFP is providing value vouchers to 12,011 refugees from the Central African Republic in Bétou and Impfondo (Likouala Department) and to 4,610 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Bouemba district (Plateaux department). Through this activity, beneficiaries are accessing food from a network of identified retailers.

• WFP provided Treatment and Prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) to 9,605 vulnerable children and Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) in the departments of Likouala and Pool. The beneficiaries included refugees and people affected by the economic consequences of the COVID-19.

• In the Pool department, 1,793 families benefited from a Food Assistance for Asset (FFA) programme. In the framework of this activity, road rehabilitation work continued in Kindamba and Mayama. In addition, the fish farming groups received the fish along with the fish food.

Strategic Result 02: Equitable national social protection interventions effectively target vulnerable populations, including school-aged children with sustained access to safe and nutritious food.

• In September, schools remained closed because of the summer holidays, so no hot school meals were provided.

During the last month, WFP started distributing the food to the schools for the next school year. WFP dedicate this period of the year to plan the School Feeding Distribution for the first semester of the 2021/2022 School Year.

• The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and WFP finalized the negotiations for the next phase of a McGovern Dole programme from 2022 to 2025. The award was signed on 30 September by WFP and USDA.

• WFP is implementing a Home-Grown School Feeding programme called “Ya Buala”. Through this activity, 69,894 schoolchildren are benefiting from local food.

• Under the Pro Manioc programme framework, financed by the European Union, 50 groups are receiving training.

• Under the framework of the "India, Brazil and South Africa Facility for Poverty and Hunger Alleviation" (IBSA) fund, from September to December 2021, WFP, the Government of the Republic of Congo and the Government of Brazil are working on elaborating the final project document.