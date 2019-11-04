WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

463 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 410,000 cash-based transfers made

44,600 people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP is scaling up its Food Assistance For Assets (FFA) activities in the Pool department in collaboration with its cooperating partners, namely ACTED, ACODECO, APDRA,

AsuDH, and CIAD. Today, 389 fish ponds out of 524 planned have been rehabilitated and a total of 263 km of feeder road rehabilitation is on-going. Additionally, rehabilitation of 6 hectares of vegetable garden sites out of 20 hectares planned has been completed. Identification of further sites is on-going with the cooperating partners and national counterparts.

• Since the beginning of the influx of asylum seekers from DRC in the end of December 2018, WFP, in collaboration with its partners, has been providing assistance for treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and general food distribution. The authorities and humanitarian actors are relocating displaced populations in Makotipoko district with limited infrastructure and geographical access to Bouemba district. Around 5,000 asylum seekers in Makotipoko have agreed to relocate by December 2019. Today, there are about 7,000 asylum seekers in Makotipoko and 3,500 in Bouemba, in which 1,500 live in a camp.

• The fifth Investing in Africa Forum took place in Brazzaville from 10 to 12 September. WFP with FAO set up a stand to present the joint cassava value chain programme, aiming to build an industrial value chain of cassava flour, from agriculture production to processing and marketing. The programme is built upon Public-Private-Partnership and South-South Triangular Cooperation, with Congolese and Chinese public and private sector as well as Rome-Based Agencies, namely FAO, IFAD and WFP. Under this programme,

WFP will contribute its expertise and experience in smallholder support and local purchase. The acting regional director of WFP based in Johannesburg, Ms. Margaret Malu, participated in this forum. The forum allowed to build contacts with potential investors to the programme.

• The delivery of food commodities for the school feeding programme for the next academic year (October 2019 to June 2020) has started.

• An unstable supply of fuel across the country continued in Congo in September.