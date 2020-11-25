WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

612.8 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 633,235 cash-based transfers made

102,860 people assisted In October 2020

Operational Updates

• On October 15, to celebrate World Food Day, an agricultural fair was organized in Madingou (Bouenza region) as part of the Pro Manioc project funded by the European Union. This fair brought together producers and processors of cassava in different products (gari, mbala pinda, attiéké, ect), buyers and institutional representatives. According to the project, two other fairs will be organized, including one in Brazzaville.

• The urban cash-based transfer programme continues in the outlying arrondissements of Brazzaville for people targeted as severely food insecure. In October 2020, the CBT team worked on the beneficiaries list for the implementation of the USD 2 million contribution from USAID BHA.

• On October 12, the school year 2020-21 started after several months of closure due to Covid-19. During this school year, 108,000 students will receive a daily meal through WFP school feeding programme. 25% of the programme is based on Home-Grown School Feeding, which represents numerous benefits for local economies.

• In October 2020, the government of the Republic of Congo contributed to the school feeding programme through a donation of 72 mt of salt, which will complement the school meals provided by Mc Govern Dole (rice, peas, oil), and XAF 11 million. This is the second participation of the government to WFP RoC Country Strategic Plan.

• Since July, humanitarian actors are in alert because of early heavy rainfall in the northern part of the country, which led to high level of waters and potential damaging floods. In October, the Minister of Social Affairs and Humanitarian Action, the Resident UN Coordinator and the Representant of WFP went in Liranga to attest the situation and early impacts on the population. Following this mission, the Minister announced the state of humanitarian emergency in the departments of Likouala, Sangha, Plateaux and Cuvette.