WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

549.9 mt food assistance distributed

314,813 US$ cash-based transfers made

US$ 13.5 million six-month (June 2021 – November 2021) net funding requirements

128,312 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

• As part of the Joint SDG Fund Programme, implemented by WFP, UNICEF, and WHO, an advocacy workshop for implementing the law n°5-2011 on the promotion and protection of indigenous peoples' rights was held in Brazzaville.

• The Mbala Pinda project was awarded by the WFP Innovation Accelerator with US$ 100,000. This funding will allow implementing capacity strengthening activities of 16 women producers' groups producing the local cassava and peanut-based snack "Mbala Pinda". This project will contribute to their empowerment, enhance their productivity, and identify new market opportunities.

• WFP received US$ 1.8 million from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO). This contribution will support around 27,000 food-insecure people affected by different shocks in the country to have access to adequate food.

• As part of the Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme, "Cantines Ya Buala", 17 schools received cash transfers to allow access to local and nutritious food through this programme. This programme aims to enhance the school meals with local products and boost the local economy.

• In May 2021, WFP distributed 285.5 mt to the school canteens across the seven departments where this programme is implemented. Approximately 75,000 girls and boys are assisted per month during the whole school year.

• In the Bouemba district, 3,188 DRC asylum seekers have been assisted through cash-based transfer assistance in the Plateaux department.

• Through USAID/BHA support WFP is providing food and nutritional assistance to 35,383 vulnerable people in the urban areas of Brazzaville and Pointe Noire. In May, CBT distributions were being conducted in Brazzaville, benefiting 10,406 vulnerable people from the Bacongo and Ouenze district.

• As part of the "ProManioc" programme, an initiative financed by the European Union that strengthens smallholder cassava producers, 50 groups of farmers in five districts of the Bouenza department participated