WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

470 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 611,680 million cash-based transfers made

91,000 million people assisted in MAY 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP assessed that 300,000 people are now food insecure in urban areas due to the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

• Monitoring in Brazzaville and field markets reported a continued increase in the price of food items. Imported products, on which RoC relies for 70 percent, have experienced the disruption of supply chains. The price of the basic food basket increased by 15.5 percent over the month.

• The distribution of take-home rations for the school children continued. In May, 20,567 students received the equivalent of three-month rations to take home, enabling them and their family to maintain good nutrition.

• WFP RoC signed an agreement with the Ministry of health to provide logistics services during the COVID-19 response. Medical equipment was dispatched by road in different areas. Through the WFP humanitarian hub of Addis-Ababa, the airfreight of 16 mt of medical equipment from China was facilitated by the Logistics division.

• The lockdown ended on 18 May 2020; however, WFP remains under Business Continuity Plan until 15 June 2020.

• At the end of May 2020, there were 610 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported, mainly in Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire.

• Operations to assist CAR and DRC refugees, returnees from the Pool and flood-affected populations are continuing and are adapted to the social distancing measures to limit the spread of the virus. This includes installing handwashing stations at distribution sites and staggering distributions to limit the number of people at the sites at any one time

• On 13 May, WFP launched an urban cash-transfer programme, thanks to USD 500,000 from WFP’s Immediate Response Account and USD 250,000 from UNDP. For the first phase, 34,000 vulnerable people in outlying arrondissements of Brazzaville received a USD 7 cash transfer per person through mobile money. This allowed them to buy food in an identified shop-keepers network.

• The lockdown increased gender-based violence cases in urban areas. To report and help victims of protection incidents, UNFPA, together with the Ministry of Women Promotion, set up a toll-free hotline. UNFPA staff are present in WFP-identified shops to support GBV victims and to raise awareness on protection and gender issues.

• At the end of May, WFP RoC received USD 1 million from the Strategic Resource Allocation Committee to extend the cash-transfers assistance to 75,000 people.

• Additional support of USD 7 million is needed to fill the gap and to extend the assistance to 225,000 additional food-insecure people in Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire.