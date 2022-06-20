WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

830.4 mt of food distributed USD

426,636 cash-based transfers

15.2 USD million six-month (April 2022 – September 2022) net funding requirements

202,460 people assisted

Operational Updates Strategic Result 01: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.

• Refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR), fleeing the resurgence of violence at the end of 2020, are still present in the Likouala department. The situation in that country remains worrisome, according to the 2022 CAR’s Humanitarian Needs Overview (OCHA) there is an 16 percent increase in severe humanitarian need compared to 2020, and three quarters of people in CAR are concerned about the safety of their family members. In March 2022, 24,206 refugees received cash and inkind food assistance from WFP in the Likouala and Plateaux departments.

• Flooding in Likouala resulted in crops being washed away, homes being destroyed, and the road network being affected. In last two months, WFP provided immediate food aid to more than 29,000 people at risk of food insecurity.

• During the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic deepened inequalities and highlighted gaps in social protection coverage. In this framework, WFP supports the Government by providing prevention and treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). In March, 4,959 children aged 6 to 59 months received treatment of MAM and 8,518 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) were targeted by nutrition-sensitive interventions to prevent MAM in Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire.

• WFP trained 160 medical staff from health centres in Brazzaville and Pointe Noire on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention and treatment, in partnership with UN fund for Population Activities (UNFPA).

• WFP implements a Food for Asset activity in the Pool department. In March, 1,065 households received cash transfers in exchange of the rehabilitation of a road in Kindamba. Strategic Result 02: Equitable national social protection interventions effectively target vulnerable populations, including school-aged children with sustained access to safe and nutritious food

• The activities of the School Feeding programme continued during the month of March 2022, reaching 82,298 schoolchildren. The number of schoolchildren receiving daily school meals increased by 9 percent compared to the previous months.