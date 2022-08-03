WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers
234.54 mt of food distributed
520,578 USD cash-based transfers
7 USD million six-month (July-December 2022) net funding requirements
140,070 people assisted
Operational Updates
Strategic Result 1: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.
In June, 12,547 refugees from the Central African Republic in the Likouala department and 4,728 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Plateaux department received food assistance through Cash Based Transfer (CBT) distributions.
Strategic Result 2: Equitable national social protection interventions effectively target vulnerable populations, including school-aged children with sustained access to safe and nutritious food.
The school year finalized in June 2022 and schools will remain closed until October 2022. For the 2021/2022 school year, WFP supported an estimated 145,000 school children in 547 schools through the School Feeding Programme and the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.
The WFP representative met the Minister of Education to reflect on the achievements of the school year and jointly discuss the preparation for the next school year. The Minister recognized the importance of school feeding programmes in contributing towards improved education outcomes for children as well as a contribution opportunity towards the local economy and the empowerment of women agricultural groups via the “Mbala Pinda” project.
The Joint Programme implemented by WFP, UNICEF and WHO finalized on 30 June 2022. This programme, supported by the Joint SDG Fund, aimed to support the Government on the inclusion of the indigenous population in the national social protection programmes. In June, as part of the closure, WFP sensitised the departmental authorities in the Ministry of Justice on the inclusion of indigenous people’s needs; distributed small materials (pots, tricycles, scales) to selected smallholder groups, and continued with the treatment and prevention of moderate acute malnutrition.