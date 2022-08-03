WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

234.54 mt of food distributed

520,578 USD cash-based transfers

7 USD million six-month (July-December 2022) net funding requirements

140,070 people assisted

Operational Updates

Strategic Result 1: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.

In June, 12,547 refugees from the Central African Republic in the Likouala department and 4,728 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Plateaux department received food assistance through Cash Based Transfer (CBT) distributions.

Strategic Result 2: Equitable national social protection interventions effectively target vulnerable populations, including school-aged children with sustained access to safe and nutritious food.

The school year finalized in June 2022 and schools will remain closed until October 2022. For the 2021/2022 school year, WFP supported an estimated 145,000 school children in 547 schools through the School Feeding Programme and the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.

The WFP representative met the Minister of Education to reflect on the achievements of the school year and jointly discuss the preparation for the next school year. The Minister recognized the importance of school feeding programmes in contributing towards improved education outcomes for children as well as a contribution opportunity towards the local economy and the empowerment of women agricultural groups via the “Mbala Pinda” project.