WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

234.5 mt of food distributed

505,324 USD cash-based transfers

1 USD million six-month (August 2022 - January

  1. net funding requirements

140,070 people assisted

Highlights

  • In July, Mr. Sidi-Mohamed Babah assumed the position of WFP Deputy Country Director for the Republic of Congo.

  • WFP took part in the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) 2020-2024 review workshop, organised by the Resident Coordinator Office (RCO) to align this strategic framework with the new National Development Plan 2022-2026 which identifies agricultural development as its first strategic pillar.

