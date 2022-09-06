WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, July 2022

In July, Mr. Sidi-Mohamed Babah assumed the position of WFP Deputy Country Director for the Republic of Congo.

WFP took part in the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) 2020-2024 review workshop, organised by the Resident Coordinator Office (RCO) to align this strategic framework with the new National Development Plan 2022-2026 which identifies agricultural development as its first strategic pillar.