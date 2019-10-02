02 Oct 2019

WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (351.59 KB)

In Numbers

77 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 283,740 cash-based transfers made

24,379 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP keeps scaling up Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities in the Pool. WFP’s cooperating partner, APDRA is working on rehabilitation of 542 fish ponds and a gardening activity in Mindouli, Kindamba, Mayama and Vindza districts. Rehabilitation of total of 94 km feeder road is on-going in collaboration with ACTED. WFP has further identified new cooperating partners to initiate additional FFA activities.

• Since the beginning of the infux of asylum seekers from the DRC in mid-December 2018, WFP, in collaboration with its partners, has been providing assistance for treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and general food distribution. The authorities and humanitarian actors are relocating displaced populations in Makotipoko district with limited infrastructure and geographical access to Bouemba district.

• On 6th July, a handing-over ceremony of foods from the Chinese government contribution for the FFA activities in the Pool department taken place in the Mayama district in the Pool department with presence of the Minister of Social Affairs and Humanitarian Action, Chinese Ambassador in the Republic of Congo, and the local authorities. The Chinese government contributed for USD 2 million to WFP for the early recovery assistances for the returnees in the Pool department.

• WFP is currently developing resilience and humanitarian – development – peace nexus activities supporting smallholder producers’ capacity development, especially in the reinforcement of cassava value chain

