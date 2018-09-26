WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

129.37 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3,845 cash based transfers made

US$ 14.5 m six months (July – December 2018) net funding requirements, representing 18 % of total

24,736 people assisted in July 2018

Operational Updates

• The preparations for the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) process in Pool was finalized in July with validation planned for August. The start of the collection of arms is under preparation.

• As the security condition remains stable in the Pool Department, a significant number of displaced people have been returning to their place of origin.

• In response to the Pool crisis, the Government and the UN Country Team launched the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) earlier in the year in support of humanitarian and early recovery assistance.

However, a different type of support will be needed for those who have now started to return and the humanitarian community has received limited contributions.

• In July, approximately 2,400 malnourished children under the age of five and about 1,000 malnourished pregnant and breastfeeding women received specialised nutritious food to treat moderate acute malnutrition. Some 5,500 children between 6 and 24 months and 5,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women were assisted to prevent malnutrition.

• The academic year 2017 – 2018 ended in June and no school meals were provided in July.

• The Zero Hunger Strategic Review has been finalised. The RoC Country Strategic Plan (CSP) is being elaborated in consultation with government counterparts and other partners. The CSP is planned to be launched in January 2019.

Department and from the bigger urban centres of Mindouli and Kinkala in the Pool Department towards the most-affected areas. These populations need resources to resettle and re-establish their livelihoods in their villages.

However, to date, humanitarian actors have received limited contributions and are facing a significant shortfall of the resources required to support those in need. Consequently, assistance has been scaled down while the needs have increased and diversified.

In July, due to the programmatic transition from unconditional food assistance to asset creating food support (Food Assistance for Assets), no cash based transfers were carried out by WFP in the Bouenza and Pool Departments. In addition to the Food Assistance for Assets, which will see beneficiaries receive cash as compensation for asset creation, capacity will be strengthened and nutrition support will be provided (prevention and treatment of malnutrition). Livelihood rehabilitation is expected to encourage people in the affected areas to return to their place of origin and eventually become self-reliant.