WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

328.6 mt of food distributed

268,488 USD cash-based transfers

11.6 USD million six-month (February 2022 – July 2022) net funding requirements

109,549 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

• The Government of the Republic of Congo (RoC) started the implementation of a new National Development Plan (2022 to 2026). The UN country team participated in the drafting of this strategic document to ensure the alignment with the SDGs.

Strategic Result 01: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.

• Refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR), fleeing the resurgence of violence at the beginning of 2021, are present in the Likouala department in the north of the Republic of Congo. In January 2022, 25,787 refugees from CAR and asylum seekers from DRC received nutritional, in-kind and value voucher assistance from WFP.

• WFP provided Treatment and Prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) to 3,819 vulnerable children and 12,527 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) in the departments of Brazzaville, Likouala and Pool. The beneficiaries included refugees and people affected by the economic consequences of COVID-19.

• Under the flood response, and in addition to the humanitarian assistance provided by the Congolese government and its partners, WFP delivered food assistance to 29,610 vulnerable people in Likouala, in the districts of Bétou, Epena, Impfondo, Dongou and Enyelle.