WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

103,7 mt of food distributed

USD 85,510 cash transferred

53,855 people assisted In January 2021

Operational Updates

• As a result of the worsening violence following the presidential elections in December 2020 in the Central African Republic (CAR), there has been an influx of new refugees coming through the northern border in the Likouala department. WFP and UNHCR have been monitoring the situation and are providing assistance to the refugees.

• In anticipation of the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, WFP has taken the lead of the preparatory activities in Congo. At the end of January, Congo was the first French-speaking country to nominate a national coordinator (convenor by the Prime Minister). In January, two meetings were held involving the technical team (FAO, UNICEF, WFP, and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office) lead by WFP. The Food Systems Summit, which will be convened by the UN Secretary-General in September or October 2021, aims to maximise the co-benefits of a food systems approach across the entire 2030 Agenda and to meet the challenges of climate change.

• WFP RoC was selected to take part in the next WFP Innovation Accelerator Bootcamp to be held in March 2021. WFP RoC was selected for its home-grown school feeding project Mbala Pinda. For one week, the team will work with experts, mentors and other selected teams on scaling up the project.

• From 18 to 22 January, two experts from the University of Greenwich Natural Resources Institute (UK) came to the Republic of Congo to perform a consumer acceptance study of industrialized fufu flour among school children. WFP is working with the University of Greenwich on the cassava projects to ensure food safety and help set up national quality standards.

• From 18 to 20 January, the entire Country Office staff reviewed the 2020 Annual Performance Plan (APP) and designed the 2021 work plan and indicators.

UN agencies and government partners on flood management and the usefulness of data in flood management through case studies on refugee resettlement and the implementation of agricultural resilience activities. Imagery data are key for the assistance implementation and an asset in advocacy work.

• Although the first phase of the response to the floods was launched, thanks to the funding from the Immediate Response Account (IRA), WFP’s flood response plan and the joint United Nations response plan are awaiting funding to continue assisting the flood-affected populations. Advocacy is ongoing to fund the response plan. WFP is waiting for support from USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) for in-kind donation and from France for the cash-based transfer (CBT).