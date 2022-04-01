WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

250.7 mt of food distributed

359,767 USD cash-based transfers

12 USD million six-month (March 2022 – August 2022) net funding requirements

102,099 people assisted

Operational Updates

Strategic Result 01: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.

• Refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR), fleeing the resurgence of violence at the end of 2020, are present in the Likouala department in the north of RoC. In February 2022, 23,463 refugees received cash and in-kind food assistance from WFP.

• During the past years, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed deep-seated inequalities and significant gaps in social protection coverage. In this context, WFP supports the Government by providing prevention and treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). In February, 5,370 children aged 6 to 59 months received treatment and 8,180 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) received prevention in Brazzaville.

• In February, in the departments affected by floods, the level of water started to decrease to an average level. The affected population will have to cope with the loss of crops. To address this situation and contribute to their resilience, WFP distributed 156.55 mt of food in Betou (Likouala department).