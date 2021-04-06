WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

292,415 mt of food distributed

USD 95,057 cash transferred

59,648 people assisted In February 2021

Operational Updates

• As part of the SDG Fund Programme implemented by WFP Republic of Congo (RoC) with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), 19 groups of indigenous people in the Lekoumou department were identified and participated in a training workshop. The joint programme aimed to contribute to the Government's efforts to improve living conditions and access to social protection for indigenous people in the Lekoumou department, a peripheral area with low social protection indicators and is home to approximately 25 percent of the indigenous population of the Congo.

• In February, 47,681 children benefited from the school feeding programme across the country. In total, more than 219.607 mt of food were distributed.

• In anticipation of the WFP Innovation Accelerator Bootcamp that will take place in March 2021, the team has been working on an action plan in consultation with experts from the regional office. WFP RoC was selected for its homegrown school feeding project, Mbala Pinda. During the bootcamp, the team will work with experts, mentors, and other chosen teams on scaling up the project.

• WFP RoC received a USD 250,000 contribution from MasterCard for the school feeding programme. This contribution will be allocated through cash-based transfers for the home-grown school feeding programme.

• From 15 to 19 February, a mission took place in the Bouenza department to assess the feasibility and sensitize the local authorities and local producers on the implementation of a home-grown school feeding programme.

• From 22 to 25 February, a team conducted a field mission to the Plateaux department in the context of the smallholder bean producer project. The team also met with local authorities and local farmers in preparation for the next Country Director a.i agricultural cycle.