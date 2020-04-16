WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

1,015 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 87,000 cash-based transfers made 120,650 people assisted In February 2020

Operational Updates

• The floods affecting the north of the country since the end of September, have worsened and extended to four departments. This is the largest natural disaster in more than 20 years in Congo. Over 213,000 people are affected and in urgent need of multi-sectoral assistance. At the end of the month, almost 115,000 people had received food assistance from WFP in Likouala, Plateaux and Cuvette departments.

• In February 2020, 53,513 children benefited from the school feeding programme across the country.

• In 2019, the Share the Meal campaign to finance the HomeGrown School Feeding project in Congo had reached the target of 300,000 euros and the project started in October 2019 in 5 pilot schools in the Pool department. Members of the Share the Meal team and financial partner Share, based in Germany, visited the schools and met the beneficiaries of the project. They had the opportunity to learn about other WFP projects in the region such as asset rehabilitation and capacity building activities for small bean and cassava producers.

• On 25 February, WFP participated in the GrowCongo! Invest in Agriculture forum held in Amsterdam with the aim of increasing investment in the agricultural sector of the Republic of Congo. WFP was invited to participate by the Ministry of Agriculture to present its projects in the cassava sector and demonstrate its strong development and investment potential.

• The official launch of the SDG Fund project with UNICEF and WHO took place on 24 February in Sibiti in the Lékoumou department. This two-year project aims to increase access to social protection services for indigenous people.

• From 26 to 28 February, the entire staff of WFP Congo gathered for the Annual Performance Plan 2020. it was an opportunity to look back on the performance of 2019, to share experiences, in order to determine the direction for the coming year.