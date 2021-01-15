WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

92 mt of food distributed

USD 434,620 cash transferred

72,450 people assisted In December 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP HQ validated the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) Budget Revision in December 2020. This enabled the extension of the CSP duration by an additional year (until 2024), aligning the CSP with the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) in Republic of Congo and increasing the financial global needs to USD 155 million.

• On 16 and 17 December, WFP RoC organized a joint webinar on trade and improving the value chain (especially cassava) to support sustainable food systems and HomeGrown School Feeding national programmes. This webinar was organized in close collaboration with the Regional Excellence Centre Against Hunger and Malnutrition (CERFAM) in Abidjan and WFP China, and brought virtually together experts and partners from WFP African country offices, Brazil, China and HQ.

• On 21-23 December, a workshop on the capitalization of production and processing of cassava trainings has been organized in Loudima and Madingou (Bouenza region).

• During the COVID-19 lockdown period, the number of gender-based violence cases alarmingly increased. More than 5,000 related calls have been registered on the hotline set up by the Ministry for Women Development and UNFPA. Since May 2020, WFP, in collaboration with UNFPA, has been providing a referral system to victims in hospital, and a medical and psychological support. WFP’s Programme-Humanitarian and Development Division in HQ provided USD 30,000 for the implementation of this activity and provision of dignity kits to girls and women.

• At the end of December, the number of flood-affected people was up to 168,000 in the four northern departments (Likouala, Sangha, Cuvette, Plateaux). During the month, WFP assisted 21,730 people identified to be most vulnerable through in-kind and cash-based transfers.

• In December 2020, 48,750 children received a daily school meal across the country