WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

445 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 9,902 cash-based transfers made

US$ 6.4 m six-month (January to June 2019) net funding requirements, representing 49% of the total

86,200 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• Following intercommunal conflicts in DRC in December, a significant number of displaced people have been observed in the Department of Plateau in the Republic of Congo. According to a UNHCR–WFP joint assessment carried out at the end of December, persons having fled to RoC are highly vulnerable and need immediate food assistance. The prevalence of malnutrition is also concerning as the rate of Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) is higher than 15%. On 28 December, the Government requested for the UN to assist 16,000 displaced people.

• In December, 310 malnourished children under the age of five received specialised nutritious food to treat moderate acute malnutrition, and some 2,000 children between 6 and 23 months were assisted to prevent malnutrition.

• In December, about 56,100 children (27,700 girls and 28,400 boys) were served meals at 276 schools, including those for indigenous children.

• Under the smallholder bean producer support project (Projet d’Appui aux Petits Producteurs de Haricots, PAPPH),

WFP purchased 6.7 mt in December. In total, 78.7 mt of beans have been procured from smallholder farmers in 2018. This is the largest quantity WFP RoC has purchased in a year from local smallholder producers.

• The Chinese Government has confirmed its contribution of US$ 2 million for the nutrition support of populations in the Pool department.

• The Zero Hunger Strategic Review has been finalised, and the RoC Country Strategic Plan (CSP) is planned to be launched in January 2019.