WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

4.033 mt of food distributed

306,030 USD cash-based transfers

14 USD million six-month (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements

51,289 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

Strategic Result 01: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.

WFP is providing value vouchers to 11,591 refugees from the Central African Republic in Betou and Impfondo (Likouala Department) and to 4,610 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Bouemba district (Plateaux department). Through this activity, beneficiaries are accessing food from a network of identified retailers.

WFP provided Treatment and Prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) to 9,524 vulnerable children and Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) in the departments of Likouala and Pool. The beneficiaries included refugees and people affected by the floods.