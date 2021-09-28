Congo + 2 more
WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, August 2021
In Numbers
4.033 mt of food distributed
306,030 USD cash-based transfers
14 USD million six-month (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements
51,289 people assisted in August 2021
Operational Updates
Strategic Result 01: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.
WFP is providing value vouchers to 11,591 refugees from the Central African Republic in Betou and Impfondo (Likouala Department) and to 4,610 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Bouemba district (Plateaux department). Through this activity, beneficiaries are accessing food from a network of identified retailers.
WFP provided Treatment and Prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) to 9,524 vulnerable children and Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) in the departments of Likouala and Pool. The beneficiaries included refugees and people affected by the floods.
In the Pool department, 995 families benefited from a Food Assistance for Asset (FFA) programme. In the framework of this activity, a rural road connecting Kindamba and Mayama is under rehabilitation.