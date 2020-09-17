WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

353 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 315,860 cash-based transfers made

22,923 people assisted In August 2020

Operational Updates

• Following the USD 3 million Chinese contribution, purchased specialised nutrition products for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) arrived in the country. For the occasion, a field visit with WFP, the Chinese local ambassador and the Minister of Social Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs was organized in the health centre of Djoumouna (Pool department). Thanks to this contribution, 11,000 pregnant and lactating women, and children aged 6-59 months will receive MAM treatment.

• The urban cash-based transfer programme continues in the outlying arrondissements of Brazzaville. WFP adapts the assistance for the second phase of the response, focusing on people considered as severely food insecure (i.e. 35,000) based on the June 2020 Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) assessment. A USD 2 million contribution from the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance has been secured to enable the urban response in Brazzaville and nutrition response in health centres of Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire.

• As part of South-South Triangular Cooperation project with IFAD and FAO, which is funded through China, WFP received industrial cassava flour samples from Nigeria.

WFP then organized a food tasting in order to gain the opinion of the Congolese public. A total of 60 people participated in the tasting and assessed the product based on colour, smell, taste, elasticity and consistency after cooking. Results are positive and show great possibilities in the consumption of new cassava products in Congo.

• In Loudima and Madingou districts (Bouenza department), 160 women cassava processors took part in the Mbala Pinda project and completed trainings on group management and food safety. This will pave the way for the launch of the cassava snack production, which will benefit 3,900 very vulnerable people in health centres and 3,000 students who will be starting school in October 2020.

• In Likouala and Plateaux departments, where refugee communities from the Central African Republic (CAR) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are located respectively, in-kind and cash-based transfer assistance are on hold due to a lack of funding. WFP urgently needs USD 2 million to continue the food and nutrition response until the end of 2020.