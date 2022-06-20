WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

560.2 mt of food distributed

511,552 USD cash-based transfers

18 USD million six-month (May 2022 – October 2022) net funding requirements

128,966 people assisted

Operational Updates

Strategic Result 01: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.

• Refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR), fleeing the resurgence of violence at the end of 2020, are still present in the Likouala department. In April 2022, WFP assisted 21,234 refugees through cash-based and in-kind distributions in the Likouala and Plateaux departments.

• WFP continues to support the Government in the fight against malnutrition. WFP supports the Government by providing prevention and treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). In April, a total of 17,731 children aged 6 to 59 months and Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) received treatment or prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) in Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire.

• In April, 1,065 households received cash transfers in exchange of rehabilitation of a road in Kindamba. While repairs are proceeding, heavy rainfalls in the Pool department create delays. An extension of this activity has been agreed between WFP and the participants.

Strategic Result 02: Equitable national social protection interventions effectively target vulnerable populations, including school-aged children with sustained access to safe and nutritious food

• The activities of the school feeding programme continued during the month of April, reaching 68,867 schoolchildren. Through this programme, WFP is committed to reinforce the monitoring and evaluation capacities of the Ministry of Primary-Secondary Education and Literacy. Fourteen school directors received digital tablets to carry out monitoring of the national school feeding programme. WFP provided training to ensure proper use and maintenance of the equipment.

• WFP is implementing a Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme. Through this activity, 69,561 pupils benefited from school meals complemented with products sourced from local farmers. In Bétou (Likouala department), 36 school directors and inspectors were trained on cash-based transfer management.

• The Joint SDG Fund finances a UN joint programme from January 2020 until June 2022. This programme aims to strengthen the capacity of the Government to improve access of the indigenous population to social protection programmes. In April, 16 groups of smallholder famers continued a WFP and UNFPA training on the transformation of palm oil to soap.

Strategic Outcome 03: Targeted smallholder farmers and communities benefit from productive and sustainable livelihoods which support nutrition value chains

• To reinforce the capacity of 12 smallholder groups in the Pool and Plateaux departments, WFP distributed equipment for the processing of cassava and banana, as well as small equipment for good agricultural practices.

• The first steering committee of the “Strengthening the climate change adaptation capacities of vulnerable communities living in the Congo River Basin” financed by the Adaptation Fund was held in April 2022, providing recommendations for interdepartmental collaborations.

• In line with the main priority of the National Development Plan, to develop local agriculture in the Republic of Congo, WFP is implementing a South-South and Triangular cooperation project to strengthen the cassava value chain. In partnership with the Government, WFP, FAO and IFAD are establishing requirements of the cassava flour.