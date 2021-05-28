WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

154.7 mt food assistance distributed

US$ 105,560.30 cash-based transfers made

US$ 21.9 million six-month (May – October 2021) net funding requirements

71,162 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

As part of the SDG Fund Programme implemented by WFP Republic of Congo with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), in April, health and community members were trained in integrated management of acute malnutrition. Among them, 31 health officials (16 women and 15 men) and 23 community members (5 women and 18 men) were trained.

Mbala Pinda distributions were carried out during April: 4,884 students from Madingou, Loudima and Mfouati benefited. Thanks to the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), WFP supported 160 women from 16 smallholder farmers associations, 3,392 vulnerable people, and 3,413 students during the whole duration of this programme.

Within the framework of the "Cantines Ya Buala" project, financed by the Government of Congo, Share the Meal and Mastercard, in April, WFP distributed cash to 43 school committees to ensure that schools from the localities of Mouyondzi, Kingoué and Tsiaki have access to local products. This benefited 7,880 students in this area.

WFP continued its food-assistance-for-assets (FFA) programme to promote self-reliance among crisisaffected populations to support the rehabilitation of productive assets in the Likouala and Pool department.

In April, the distribution of food for school canteens continued in the Plateaux, Pool, Sangha, Likouala,

Bouenza, Lekoumou and Cuvette regions. A total of 146.72 mt of food were distributed to the school canteens across the country. The sub-offices are also conducting monitoring missions to the schools in Bouneza, Likouala and Sangha regions.