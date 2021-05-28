Congo + 2 more
WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, April 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
154.7 mt food assistance distributed
US$ 105,560.30 cash-based transfers made
US$ 21.9 million six-month (May – October 2021) net funding requirements
71,162 people assisted in April 2021
Operational Updates
As part of the SDG Fund Programme implemented by WFP Republic of Congo with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), in April, health and community members were trained in integrated management of acute malnutrition. Among them, 31 health officials (16 women and 15 men) and 23 community members (5 women and 18 men) were trained.
Mbala Pinda distributions were carried out during April: 4,884 students from Madingou, Loudima and Mfouati benefited. Thanks to the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), WFP supported 160 women from 16 smallholder farmers associations, 3,392 vulnerable people, and 3,413 students during the whole duration of this programme.
Within the framework of the "Cantines Ya Buala" project, financed by the Government of Congo, Share the Meal and Mastercard, in April, WFP distributed cash to 43 school committees to ensure that schools from the localities of Mouyondzi, Kingoué and Tsiaki have access to local products. This benefited 7,880 students in this area.
WFP continued its food-assistance-for-assets (FFA) programme to promote self-reliance among crisisaffected populations to support the rehabilitation of productive assets in the Likouala and Pool department.
In April, the distribution of food for school canteens continued in the Plateaux, Pool, Sangha, Likouala,
Bouenza, Lekoumou and Cuvette regions. A total of 146.72 mt of food were distributed to the school canteens across the country. The sub-offices are also conducting monitoring missions to the schools in Bouneza, Likouala and Sangha regions.
Through USAID/BHA support WFP is providing food and nutritional assistance to vulnerable households in the urban areas of Brazzaville and Ponte Noire. In April, the last distribution was conducted in Brazzaville. Moreover, WFP is conducting an assessment to determine the beneficiary population's food security and nutritional status.
Monitoring
Floods response in Likouala, Sangha, Cuvette and Plateaux
A total of 170,000 people were affected by the floods in Likouala, Sangha, Plateaux and Cuvette. From February 2021, the level of water decreased to an average level. Instead of bringing relief to the population, this situation has revealed the significant damage this crisis has left. Most of the crops have been lost, threatening the food security of the population. This year's expected production levels are insufficient to meet local demand or generate the income expected from smallholder farmers for this time of year.
In April, 8,967 people were supported with global food distribution in Liranga (Likouala department).
The WFP sub-office in Betou is planning for cash-based transfers (CBT) to assist the flood-affected population in the Likouala department, which will be financed by France.
WFP works closely with Cloud to Street, a company that monitors floods through satellite imagery. Cloud to Street organized a workshop with UN agencies and government partners on flood management, the usefulness of data in flood management on refugee resettlement, and the implementation of agricultural resilience activities. Imagery data are key for humanitarian assistance implementation and an asset in advocacy work.
Influx of Central African Republic refugees in Likouala
As a result of the worsening violence following the presidential elections in December 2020 in the Central African Republic (CAR), there has been an influx of new refugees coming through the northern border in the Likouala department. WFP and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have been monitoring the situation and are assisting the refugees.
In April, a total of 17,092 CAR refugees are registered in the Likouala department by UNHCR and local authorities. These new refugees are included in the distribution plan for food assistance.
There is an urgent funding requirement to continue assisting this population, and WFP continues operating in the area with limited resources. In April and May 2021, 14,188 CAR refugees are receiving food assistance (cash and in-kind) from WFP.
For the refugee assistance, current food stocks could only cover until April 2021; the pipeline break for nutrition and CBT assistance is occurring in May 2021. For food distribution, the pipeline break is expected in September. At least USD 1.8 million are required to continue providing CBT, nutrition and food assistance to refugees.