10 Jun 2019

WFP Republic of Congo Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (273.97 KB)

In Numbers

470 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 631,400 cash-based transfers made

96,830 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• Since the beginning of the inflow of asylum seekers from DRC in mid-December 2018, WFP, in collaboration with its partners, has been providing assistance for treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and general food distribution. In April WFP reached more than 10,000 beneficiaries (5,500 women and 4,500 men) in Mapotipoko and Bouemba districts in the Plateaux department. The authorities and humanitarian actors are relocating displaced populations in Makotopoko district with limited infrastructure and geographical access to Bouenma district.

• The “Share the Meal” campaign for Congo was launched in April. This application allows people globally to make a donation to the school feeding activities in Congo from USD 0.5 per meal. The funds will be used for providing school meals with locally produced foods.

• WFP increased the number of schools for the school feeding programme by 44 in the Pool and Bouenza departments and reached 362 schools. In April, a daily hot meal was served to about 72,200 children (34,500 girls and 37,700 boys) at primary schools including those for indigenous children, ORA schools.

• The 1st distribution of dignity kits under the Danish funded WFP – UNFPA joint project on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the Pool department was carried out in April. WFP contributes its expertise in Cash Based Transfer (CBT) for the distribution, and in April, about 12,000 reproductive aged women received the dignity kits.

• WFP keeps scaling up Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) in the Pool. WFP’s cooperating partner, APDRA is working on rehabilitation of 40 fish ponds in Mindouli, Kindamba and Vindza districts, and started to identify additional sites for the scale up. Rehabilitation of total of 94km feeder road was started in collaboration with ACTED.

• US$ 400,000 contribution to resilience building activities has been announced by the German government (BMZ).

• WFP reopened Kindamba sub-office covering Kindamba, Kimba, Vindza, Mindouli and Mayama districts in the Pool department.
This allows to enhance the close activity monitoring in the field.

