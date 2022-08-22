West and Central Africa: Flooding Situation - As of 16 August 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 16 August 2022, flooding affected 731,000 people in 17 countries in West and Central Africa. Heavy rains and floods continued to take a significant toll on human life, property, land, and livestock, killing 250 people, injuring 749, and displacing about 126,000. In 2022, seasonal rains and floods are severely impacting the Republic of Congo, Chad, Liberia, Nigeria, Niger, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gambia, Mauritania, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, etc. Some 35,000 houses were destroyed or damaged in 13 countries. While in 2021, flooding affected 1.4 million people in 15 countries in West and Central Africa, with many regions recording excess rainfalls.

This year's additional shocks of extreme weather events pushed vulnerable families deep into crisis. Many of the affected regions were already struggling with high levels of food insecurity, malnutrition, instability, and violence. Floods impacted hygiene and sanitation and increased the incidence of water-borne diseases. Moreover, floods increased displacement into overcrowded settlement camps, where diseases spread easily.

National and local authorities are leading the response, including Civil Protection and Disaster Management Agencies, national Red Cross societies and non-governmental organizations, as well as community-based organizations.

Humanitarian agencies are responding to the acute needs of the most vulnerable and displaced people to help communities to bounce back faster.