UNICEF Republic of the Congo Humanitarian Situation Report Mid-Year as of 1 January – 30 June 2021

Highlights:

UNICEF Congo assisted high-risk populations along the Congo and Oubangui River Corridor with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with critical water and hygiene supplies. About 34,000 refugees and host populations have benefited from integrated basic services, including health, WASH, nutrition, child protection, and education. Furthermore, UNICEF Congo has strengthened the capacity of service providers, local authorities, implementing partners, teachers, and stakeholders involved in the humanitarian response to assist vulnerable populations.

The Republic of Congo is prone to recurrent flooding along the River Corridor that affect around 170,000 persons each year. These same regions remain at high risk of potential Ebola outbreaks, exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and host around 132,905 refugees, asylum seekers and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

UNICEF Congo continues to have a funding gap of US$ 3,5 million (30 per cent) to meet the critical needs of children, women, and vulnerable host communities particularly for Nutrition, child Protection, WASH and C4D.