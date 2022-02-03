UNICEF Congo Humanitarian Situation Report - Reporting Period: From 1st of January to 31st of December 2021

HAC 2021 Situation in Numbers

1,200,000 Total people in need of humanitarian assistance

560,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance.

607,000 People to be reached 467,000 Children to be reached

Highlights

UNICEF Congo provided humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations, including children, high-risk groups, host populations, refugees, and asylum seekers (from CAR and DRC), affected by floods in the northern part of the country in Cuvette, Likouala, Plateaux, and Sangha regions and by COVID-19. Critical life-saving multi-sector integrated services were provided, with the following results:

375,448 people were sensitized on Ebola, COVID-19, and cholera.

A total of 239,164 children aged 6 to 59 months were screened for SAM and MAM through routine health care services.

4,493 children have been identified with SAM and referred for treatment.

36,138 people received essential water, hygiene, and sanitation supplies.

Furthermore, UNICEF Congo has strengthened the capacity of government counterparts (including 44 technical staff from various ministries), implementing partners and other humanitarian actors in the multisectoral approach to emergency preparedness and response.

UNICEF Congo mobilized 43 per cent of HAC 2021 funding needs. Additional funding would allow to reach more children, women, and vulnerable populations with humanitarian needs in the Republic of Congo.