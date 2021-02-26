UNICEF Congo Humanitarian Situation Report - Reporting Period: From 1st of January to 31st of December 2020

Situation in Numbers

843,000 Total people in need of humanitarian assistance.

413,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance.

130,423 Refugees, Asylum Seekers and IDPs in need of humanitarian assistance. (UNHCR 2020 Projections)

170,000 Floods affected persons. (MASAH and UN Joint Needs Assessment Jan/Nov 2020)

Highlights

The Republic of Congo is prone to recurrent floods along the river Congo corridor which is caused by heavy rain (affecting around 170,000 persons annually) and furthermore the country remains at high risk of potential Ebola outbreak which is aggravated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic;

Currently the country host around 130,423 refugees, asylum seekers and IDPs from which 48,400 refugees are from the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda; over 77,000 internally displaced persons in the Pool region and new influx of CAR refugees (UNHCR December 2020) estimated at around 5,023 so far. Without appropriate funding its more likely that these populations in need will not receive adequate humanitarian assistance;

UNICEF Congo has assisted affected populations with an integrated package of interventions in health, education, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), protection and C4D. In addition to delivering essential services for children under 5 years, UNICEF has also assisted more than 70,000 school-aged children and pregnant and lactating women in necessities such as lifesaving health, wash and nutrition interventions;

UNICEF has built the capacities of service providers, local authorities, implementing partners, teachers and stakeholders that participates in the humanitarian response to assist vulnerable beneficiaries. UNICEF Congo is requesting US$11.9 million to meet the humanitarian needs of at-risk people in the Republic of Congo for the year 2021.