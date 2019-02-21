UNICEF Congo Humanitarian Situation Report - 31 Decmber 2018

Following the deadly clashes between the Banunu and the Batende tribes in the neighboring Province of Mai-Ndombe in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in December 2018, 11,000 asylum seekers arrived to the Plateaux department. Several multi agency needs assessments are being conducted, UNICEF is mobilizing Wash, Nutrition and Health prepositioned emergency supplies in the area, and a 6-months response plan is being drafted by the humanitarian country team, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs.