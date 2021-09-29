UNHCR Republic of Congo Fact Sheet - September 2021

In addition to 52,631 refugees and asylum-seekers, there are 304,430 IDPs and 199,400 people at risk of statelessness in the Republic of the Congo (RoC).

Some 2,000 vulnerable refugee families receive cash-based assistance through the Lisungu Project, which aims to improve income-generating opportunities for people with specific needs.

UNHCR’s priorities in RoC are to: strengthen the protection framework; support the issuance of 5,200 birth certificates; and enhance development opportunities.