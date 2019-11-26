Republic of Congo (RoC) – Floods (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Nov 2019
The Republic of Congo has been hit by torrential rain, with more than 40,000 people affected, according to recent assessments. On 19 November, the Government issued a state of natural disaster and humanitarian emergency in the Cuvette, Likouala and Plateaux departments.