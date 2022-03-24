Republic of the Congo: Refugee Policy Review Framework Country Summary as at 30 June (March 2022)

REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO Refugee Policy Review as at 30 June 2020 for World Bank's Mid Term Review of IDA19 Window for Host Communities and Refugees.

As at 30 June 2020, the Republic of the Congo was providing protection to 40,721 refugees and asylum-seekers from 14 countries. In addition, approximately 300,000 people are currently internally displaced following the armed conflict in the Pool department at the end of 2016 and flooding in the northern part of the country (Likouala, Plateaux and Sangha). Most refugees in the Republic of the Congo originate from the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. Refugees from the Central African Republic mostly arrived between 2013 and 2016 following the security crisis in their country. Refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo arrived in various waves as a result of ongoing armed conflict and intercommunal violence in their home country. The last large inflow was in December 2018, with more than 8,000 people arriving in a two-day period. Many Rwandese refugees arrived in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide, although more than half of the Rwandese refugee population in the Republic of the Congo today consists of those refugees’ children who were born in the Republic of the Congo. The Republic of the Congo is a low-income country, ranked 175th of the 189 countries on the Human Development Index for 2019. There are large income inequalities between rural and urban areas. Despite this, the Republic of the Congo has traditionally maintained an open-door policy for refugees.