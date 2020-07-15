Republic of Congo: Population Movement in Yumbi - Final Report DREF n° MDRCG016

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On Sunday 16 December 2018, inter-ethnic violence in the territory of Yumbi in the Province of Mai Ndombé, Democratic Republic of Congo led to the destruction of properties and forced a large number of the population from the affected areas to cross river Congo and find refuge in several localities in Congo Brazzaville and the territory of Bolobo. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Government and its humanitarian partners, including UN bodies immediately conducted a multi-sectoral assessment from 23 to 26 December 2018 to assess the situation and the needs of these displaced populations to plan for an appropriate response. According to that initial assessment, more than 78,928 people from the DRC had taken refuge with host families or were living in spontaneous settings in Congo Brazzaville, as almost all houses had been destroyed in the three affected villages. Further assessment by the Congolese Red Cross (CRC) team in partnership with the IFRC at the start of the DREF operation found that there was less than 40 internally displaced people in the two localities of Mossaka and Konda in the Department of Cuvette. That is the reason why the operation rather focused on the three localities of the Plateau Department and the activities planned in the Cuvette were transferred to these 3 localities.

