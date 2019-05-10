Republic of Congo: Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 1; MDRCG016 (24 April 2019)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The implementation of this DREF operation has been stalled by the in-depth assessment which was to ascertain the needs on the ground. The assessment was conducted in March due to transportation challenges faced both for assessment team to reach affected areas and for materials to reach targeted persons. In addition, the Congolese Government did not approve the building of emergency shelters in two of the 03 affected areas (Mpouya and Makotimpoko) to avoid people settling in camp and prefers the shelters to be done only in the area of Bouemba. As UNHCR is already covering this area with shelter construct, the needs express will be totally covered, thus the operation will no more implement shelter activities

The operational strategy is, therefore, being revised to ensure complementarity with shelter activities implemented by UNHCR, as some initially targeted communities have now changed. As such, this operational update seeks two-months timeframe extension until 24 June 2019 (total operational timeframe will be 5 months), and a supplementary allocation of CHF 24,184 for a total budget of CHF 317,848. The supplementary allocation will cover the cost incurred for additional household items to be procured, transported and distributed, extension of RDRT contract until end of operation to ensure continuity and reporting, amongst other things.