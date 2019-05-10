10 May 2019

Republic of Congo: Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 1; MDRCG016 (24 April 2019)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 10 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (565.41 KB)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The implementation of this DREF operation has been stalled by the in-depth assessment which was to ascertain the needs on the ground. The assessment was conducted in March due to transportation challenges faced both for assessment team to reach affected areas and for materials to reach targeted persons. In addition, the Congolese Government did not approve the building of emergency shelters in two of the 03 affected areas (Mpouya and Makotimpoko) to avoid people settling in camp and prefers the shelters to be done only in the area of Bouemba. As UNHCR is already covering this area with shelter construct, the needs express will be totally covered, thus the operation will no more implement shelter activities

The operational strategy is, therefore, being revised to ensure complementarity with shelter activities implemented by UNHCR, as some initially targeted communities have now changed. As such, this operational update seeks two-months timeframe extension until 24 June 2019 (total operational timeframe will be 5 months), and a supplementary allocation of CHF 24,184 for a total budget of CHF 317,848. The supplementary allocation will cover the cost incurred for additional household items to be procured, transported and distributed, extension of RDRT contract until end of operation to ensure continuity and reporting, amongst other things.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.