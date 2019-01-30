30 Jan 2019

Republic of Congo: Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) MDRCG016

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 24 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (711.83 KB)

Description of the disaster

On Sunday 16th December 2018, some villages in the Province of Mai-Nambiar, Democratic Republic of Congo, neighboring the district of Makotimpoko in the Republic of Congo (CongoBrazzaville) were affected by inter-ethnic conflict between the Banunu and the Batende. The fighting has resulted in 400 fatalities and the destruction of property. A large number of the population of the conflict affected areas were forced to cross the river Congo and find refuge in several localities in the Cuvette (Konda and Youmba) and Plateaux (Makotimpoko, Bouemba, Patrick) areas in Congo-Brazzaville.

Families stress that apart from the issues around land ownership, this conflict is directly related to the presidential elections in DRC. The elections that took place on the 30 December have exacerbated the situation with further increases in unrest following the announcement on 10 January that the opposition candidate has provisionally been declared the elected president. The two ethnic groups are in support of different political parties, with the majority of members of the Batende community supporting the FCC coalition while most Banunu nationals were in support of Lamuka, the opposition coalition. Prior to the 2006 and 2011 elections, the clashes between the Banunu and the Batende were also reported.

The vote was supposed to mark DRC’s first uncontested democratic transfer of power in 59 years of independence but had been marred by accusations of irregularities and risk of widespread unrest.

The DRC Government and its partners, including UN bodies conducted a multi-sectoral assessment from December 23rd to 26th 2018 to assess the situation and needs of the displaced populations. According to this assessment, more than 11,408 people from the DRC (7,425 in Makotimpoko, 3,049 in Bouemba and 934 in Mpouya) have taken refuge with host families or are without shelter. Other more recent numbers from assessments in DRC report more than 78,928 people from the DRC have taken refuge with host families or living in spontaneous settings in Congo Brazzaville. According to media reports there have been 800 fatalities, with this number likely to increase as it is thought many families who were hiding in their homes died when their houses were burned in Boguende communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.